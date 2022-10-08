Northside Church of the Nazarene to host Breast Cancer Awareness event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church in Meridian is making an effort to spread Breast Cancer Awareness throughout its community.

Northside Church of the Nazarene wants the community and church members to be aware of how dangerous breast cancer is. They will hold a balloon release Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:30 in the morning.

The church puts on a Breast Cancer Awareness event every year to spread awareness.

Pastor Gary Houston shares why this event is important to celebrate.

“Often times people get lost in the shuffle. They get lost in the weariness. They get lost in the pain and hurt. No one really steps in to say we remember you. That’s what we are doing here today saying we remember, and we have not forgotten.”

The event will start at 11:30 in the morning, located at 5121 29th ave, Meridian.

