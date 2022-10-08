Northside Church of the Nazarene to host Breast Cancer Awareness event

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church in Meridian is making an effort to spread Breast Cancer Awareness throughout its community.

Northside Church of the Nazarene wants the community and church members to be aware of how dangerous breast cancer is. They will hold a balloon release Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:30 in the morning.

The church puts on a Breast Cancer Awareness event every year to spread awareness.

Pastor Gary Houston shares why this event is important to celebrate.

“Often times people get lost in the shuffle. They get lost in the weariness. They get lost in the pain and hurt. No one really steps in to say we remember you. That’s what we are doing here today saying we remember, and we have not forgotten.”

The event will start at 11:30 in the morning, located at 5121 29th ave, Meridian.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Travis Conner leaving the Lauderdale County Courthouse after being convicted of first-degree...
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 5, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 6, 2022

Latest News

https://www.wtok.com/2022/10/08/northside-church-nazarene-host-breast-cancer-awareness-event/
Lucky Leaf Expo allows networking opportunities for medical marijuana industry in Mississippi
Lucky Leaf Expo allows networking opportunities for medical marijuana industry in Mississippi
Marion Police Department promotes Ladarius Spivey to captain
Meridian High School honors Hispanic Heritage Month