Scholastic Chess Tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Since school and community chess programs have been created and revitalized, the 1500-year-old game has seen a resurgence in Mississippi.

These tournaments are an important opportunity for children in Mississippi to exercise not only their skills but self-confidence.

A growing body of research indicates that playing chess improves students’ problem-solving and critical thinking skills, which directly translates to their math, science, and reading scores.

We talked with the Director of Education and Programs Clair Huff about what this meant for the community.

“We just continue to want to affect the lives of children and families in our area, and we have had 100,000 guests here. We have had literacy days, and health days, and today we are promoting chess. We want children to be the best they can be and the things they learn through chess like critical thinking skills and higher-order thinking skills are so important in their development. We just want to celebrate all things here at the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian.”

If you missed out on the event today their annual Booseum will take place on October 22nd.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.