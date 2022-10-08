Union spoils Enterprise’s perfect season

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Heading into week seven the Enterprise Bulldogs were 6-0 but the hosting Union Yellowjackets were looking to change that.

The Yellowjackets would start but a slow start offensively would lead to non active first drive. Enterprise also struggling in their first drive.

Union the ball and Enterprise would be quick to sack quarterback Bugs Hickman. The Bulldogs, Ridge Jackson on the sack for Enterprise.

Hickman would shake it off and get back to it. He connects with Ky’Yon Harris who sprints to the sideline for a huge Union first down. Hickman would then keep the ball himself taking a hard hit but the Yellowjackets score. A missed extra point put the game at 6-0.

Union’s defense would stop Enterprise once again so Hickman returns with his offense. Hickman would get within the redzone and keep the ball on a QB keeper to rush get to the one yard line. He then hands it off to Harris who rushes in for the touchdown.

The Yellowjackets would go for two and would get the two point conversion bringing them to a 14-0 lead.

Enterprise finally was able to start clicking offensively. Quarterback Cooper Galyean tosses the ball deep to Zee Sims who scores the Bulldogs first touchdown of the night.

Before the half would end Union would fumble their kick return so Enterprise would take over with 22 seconds on the clock.

Galyean would through and interception and Union would take a knee to head into the locker room.

Union would hold the lead for the game and get the win 27-13.

Enterprise drops their first game of the season and moves to 6-1 on the year. Union improves to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in district play.

