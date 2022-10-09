2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday

A three-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones County sent two people to a hospital emergency room...
A three-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones County sent two people to a hospital emergency room Sunday afternoon.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were taken for emergency treatment Sunday afternoon after being injured during a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 59.

Volunteer fire departments from Moselle, Boggy, South Jones and Southwest as well as the Mississippi HIghway Patrol responded shortly after 1 p.m.

Witnesses said an 18-wheeler involved clipped a white pick-up truck, causing the pick-up to veer and flip off the interstate.

The driver of the pick-up required extrication to safely remove him from his vehicle.

A third vehicle sustained minor damage.

The flatbed, 18-wheeler was hauling large bales of wire and lost a portion of its cargo, which ended up strewn over the northbound lanes near the 75-mile marker.

Traffic was stopped completely for nearly an hour and slowed with one lane open for nearly another hour while firefighters assisted with emergency medical care and clearing of debris.

Two individuals were transported to the emergency department, one with serious injuries and one with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Three other individuals declined transport.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams (85) celebrates his 10-yard pass reception from...
AP Top 25: UGA back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind OSU
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed again, this time for texts related to Brett Favre’s pharma project
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers

Latest News

Raiders seeking first state championship title in five years.
Lamar Raiders prepare for state championship
Frontline Responders: Kevin Lewis, one haircut at a time
Donations included sanitary items, food and water.
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
Mississippi country trio Chapel Hart performs in Louisiana.
Chapel Hart performs at the Gretna Heritage Festival in Louisiana
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers