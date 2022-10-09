Frontline Responders: Kevin Lewis, one haircut at a time

WTOK News 11′s Nicholas Brooks goes to the barbershop - not for a haircut but to highlight our...
WTOK News 11′s Nicholas Brooks goes to the barbershop - not for a haircut but to highlight our Frontline Responder this week. Kevin Lewis Sr. has been impacting young people’s lives one haircut at a time.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11′s Nicholas Brooks goes to the barbershop - not for a haircut but to highlight our Frontline Responder this week. Kevin Lewis Sr. has been impacting young people’s lives one haircut at a time.

Jenkins Barber Shop has been a home away from home for many customers for nearly 60 years in Meridian. The owner, Kevin Lewis, has been helping kids in the chair and on the field as their coach.

“Over the years, we have tried to do everything we could to impact the community by dealing with men in football and basketball. We coach ladies’ basketball. We always try to give back. More is given and more is required. We have been blessed and we always try to give back,” said Lewis.

He has even held community events such as school drives, toy drives, festivals, and programs to help young people become productive young men.

“The first event that I remember is that we use to do fish fries on 5th street. We use to help out people doing funerals when they came up short. We use to do fish fries and BBQs to help them raise money to bury their folks because they didn’t have insurance. That was the first one that I ever did,” said Lewis.

Kevin Lewis said he has been a mentor and a father figure to countless kids for over four decades.

“It’s up to us as men to be men that they could see real men do real things and want to be a real man. Don’t be a follower. Being a leader, because if we can teach them how to be leaders and follow the right group of men, they’ll be better men to their children. My dad taught me to be the best man I can be. I only want to do is pass it on,” said Lewis.

He said it was his father who inspired him to give back to people.

“I want to be just like my dad. That’s my hero, that’s been my idol, and I want to be like my dad. My dad always gave back to the community. I have seen this when I was growing up. I always wanted to be like my old man,” said Lewis.

Lewis also highlights his right-hand man and long-time business partner Tony Tims for helping him to impact the city.

Lewis has many accolades. He said one of his greatest accomplishments is being selected in Who’s Who in America for the longest-running barbershop in the state.

“Jenkins Barbershop is one of the oldest active black businesses in the state of Mississippi,” said Lewis.

Lewis will continue to do what he loves, which he says is blessing, one haircut at a time.

Kevin Lewis also said he will be stepping into politics in the future. He said he would like to represent the people in Ward 5.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 6, 2022
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed again, this time for texts related to Brett Favre’s pharma project
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support

Latest News

Northside Church breast cancer awareness event
Local church host breast cancer awareness event
No. 23 Mississippi State beats Arkansas 40-17.
No. 23 Mississippi State tops Arkansas 40-17
100th birthday celebration
Water distribution sites are still taking place despite lift of city-wide boil water notice
Water distribution sites are still taking place despite lift of city-wide boil water notice