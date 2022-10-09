Howard carries Alcorn State past Mississippi Valley St 30-7

Alcorn State gets shut out by Tulane.
Alcorn State gets shut out by Tulane.(Alcorn State Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jarveon Howard rushed for three touchdowns and Alcorn State cruised past Mississippi Valley State 30-7 on Saturday night.

Howard’s first touchdown run gave Alcorn State (3-2, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

Howard had a go-ahead touchdown run in the second quarter to put the Braves up 14-7 at halftime. The score was set up after the Braves recovered a fumble by MVSU (0-6, 0-3) quarterback Jamari Jones at the Delta Devils’ 19-yard line.

Noah Kiani’s 30-yard field goal stretched Alcorn State’s lead to 17-7 just 12 seconds into the fourth quarter. Howard added his third touchdown run and the Braves’ final tally came on a scoop-and-score fumble return with a little over a minute left in the game.

No other details were available.

