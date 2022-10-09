Local church host breast cancer awareness event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -October is the official breast cancer awareness month, and a local church is showing its love and compassion for those who have suffered and who are suffering from breast cancer.

Dozens of people gathered to pray, heal, and shine a light on the effects that breast cancer has on not only victims but family members who have lost loved ones to their fight with cancer. There was singing, ministering, and an amazing balloon release to show the community that there is hope.

“Well, today was just a time for us to say to our community and to those that have been struggling with the onslaught of breast cancer that they’re not alone, that they’re churches, that they’re people out here we don’t forget we haven’t forgotten, and we just want to send up faith prayer and support to all the families in our area,” said Pastor of Northside Church of the Nazarene, Rev. Gary D. Houston.

The church wants the community to know that it is a place of encouragement and that if anyone needs anything, it is there to help.

