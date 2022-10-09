Rain returns in the middle of the week

You won’t need an umbrella for the start of your week but by Wednesday you will want to keep that rain gear at the ready.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are in store for a wonderful week ahead full of fall-like temperatures and our first chance of rain in the past couple of weeks. Temperatures are going to stay in the low 80s for highs as we go on for the start of the week so go out and enjoy the beautiful weather. Humidity will be low as well so cooler and drier air will be sticking around until Wednesday when another frontal boundary brings us our rain chances.

You won’t need an umbrella for the start of your week but by Wednesday you will want to keep that rain gear at the ready.

Tracking the Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Julia; the system is currently located inland over Nicaragua. Other than Julia we aren’t expecting any other tropical development over the next five days.

