Sanders leads Jackson State past Alabama State 26-12

Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes to lead Jackson State to a 26-12 win over Alabama...
Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes to lead Jackson State to a 26-12 win over Alabama State.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes to lead Jackson State to a 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday.

Sanders, who was 30 of 46 for 332 yards passing, connected with Willie Gaines for 35 yards, Kevin Coleman Jr. for 25 and JD Martin for 16.

The 12-straight Southwestern Athletic Conference win for the Tigers (5-0, 3-0) spoiled Homecoming for the Hornets (3-3, 1-2) and matched their best start since 1996.

Alabama State got on the board first with a 19-yard toss from Dematrius Davis to Kisean Johnson but the extra point was missed.

Sanders dropped a perfect ball into Gaines’ hands and a field goal put the Tigers on top 10-6 at the half.

The Tigers had 441 yards of offense and converted 9 of 15 third-down attempts while Alabama State had 177 yards and was just 4 of 12 on third down.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 6, 2022
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 5, 2022

Latest News

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is chased by Vanderbilt defensive lineman Myles Cecil...
No. 9 Ole Miss rallies from 10 down, routs Vanderbilt 52-28
Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams (85) celebrates his 10-yard pass reception with...
Rogers sets SEC passing record, No. 23 MSU beats Arkansas
WTOK's Football Friday - October 7, 2022 - Part 2
WTOK's Football Friday - October 7, 2022 - Part 1