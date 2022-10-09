Taysom Hill runs all over the Seahawks; Saints end three-game losing streak

Taysom Hill accounted for four touchdowns against the Seahawks.
Taysom Hill accounted for four touchdowns against the Seahawks.(Mark Lagrange (custom credit))
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill accounted for four touchdowns in a Saints victory over the Seahawks, 39-32.

Hill was a one-man wrecking crew for the Black and Gold on Sunday. Hill rushed for three touchdowns from 8, 9, and 60 yards. He also connected with Adam Trautman for a 22-yard touchdown.

Hill’s timing was impeccable for a breakout game. The Saints offense was without Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry.

Andy Dalton started for the second time this season in the Black and Gold. He found Chris Olave for a 16-yard touchdown. The rookie left the game after the score with a concussion.

The win ended the Saints three-game losing streak. New Orleans improved to 2-3 on the season.

On the opposite sideline, Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes for the Seahawks. Smith won the NFC offensive player of the week for his week 4 performance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 6, 2022
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed again, this time for texts related to Brett Favre’s pharma project
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener