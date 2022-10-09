Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says

Two people were injured by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square early Sunday (Oct. 9),...
Two people were injured by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square early Sunday (Oct. 9), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured early Sunday (Oct. 9) by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, a 24-year-old woman got into a fight with the suspect, who “produced a machete” and cut the woman’s hand around 5:57 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Chartres streets.

Police said a 27-year-old man saw the altercation and tried to intervene, but the machete-wielding man cut him to the face and hand before fleeing the scene.

The NOPD said the two victims were treated at Tulane Medical Center, but did not disclose the severity of their injuries nor their conditions.

Police also have not said if they know the identity of the suspect or whether he has any relationship to either victim.

Sunday’s incident comes less than two weeks after the Sept. 27 arrest of Jamal Peters. Peters, 34, is accused of stabbing at least nine people -- mostly at random -- in or near the French Quarter last month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 6, 2022
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed again, this time for texts related to Brett Favre’s pharma project
Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams (85) celebrates his 10-yard pass reception from...
AP Top 25: UGA back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind OSU

Latest News

Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
Local church host breast cancer awareness event
Local church host breast cancer awareness event
Northside Church breast cancer awareness event
Local church host breast cancer awareness event
No. 23 Mississippi State beats Arkansas 40-17.
No. 23 Mississippi State tops Arkansas 40-17