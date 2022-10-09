West Alabama continues perfect road record taking down GSC rival Valdosta State

VALDOSTA, Geor. (WTOK) - West Alabama was able to hold of the Blazers in the fourth quarter to get their first win in Valdosta since 2017.

The Tigers had 503 total yards on the day and improved to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in GSC play with a 34-31 win on the road.

West Alabama last won in Valdosta in 2012 38-14 during a regular season game and in 2017 to clinch the GSC title.

UWA has yet to lose a game on the road and they hold a nine game road winning streak dating back to last season.

The Tigers defensive lineman, Jamal Ellis, had four tackles today including a sack in UWA’s win. West Alabama ran for 327 total yards.

UWA will stay on the road to take on Delta State next Saturday.

