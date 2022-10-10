Alabama Forestry Commission’s ‘Wildfire Map’ shows fires across state

The Alabama Forestry Commission’s Wildfire Map shows several fires are currently burning across the state.(Source: WAFF)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Forestry Commission’s Wildfire Map shows several fires are currently burning across the state.

While most of those fires are considered “contained,” it’s a good reminder to pay close attention while doing any outdoor burning.

If you must burn outside, the Forestry Commission urges you to get a burn permit and notify the fire department. The state is under a wildfire advisory right now.

“Smoking piles immediately adjacent to flammable vegetation have the chance to rekindle and spread under these conditions,” the Forestry Commission said.

While the state is not currently under a burn ban, wildfire advisories have been issued.

In 2021, there were 756 fires in Alabama that consumed just over 13,000 acres between Jan. 1 - Sept. 28, according to Forestry Commission.

