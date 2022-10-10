Chapel Hart performs at the Gretna Heritage Festival in Louisiana

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GRETNA, La. (WLOX) - Poplarville country trio Chapel Hart raised the roof at Gretna Fest in Louisiana. The country stars became internationally known after competing in America’s Got Talent.

“It’s been an absolute whirl wind especially for a show we weren’t even expected to do. After we auditioned everything kind of skyrocketed from there. From getting shout outs to our idols to getting a chance to play the opry and everything in between,” Trea Swindle said.

The trio made it to the season finale. They told us they almost passed on the opportunity to be on the show.

“We had somebody reach out and say we needed to audition. We said, no thank you. We’re busy and touring. She was persistent, she was like we love your music, the world needs to hear your music,” Danica Hart said.

In the last few months, the group has been traveling all over the world. Most recently, they performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and honored country star Loretta Lynn by performing “Fist City.”

Trea Swindle and Danica and Devynn Hart told us they always have a good turn out when they perform in Louisiana and Mississippi.

“We started off playing in the streets of New Orleans. We started off busking on Royal Street. Like Tre said, we’ve been all over the world. It’s truly possible just three Mississippi girls from a little town in Mississippi and here we are singing all over the world now,” Danica said.

The girls will be performing at Ground Zero in Biloxi this November.

