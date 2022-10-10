Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

Donations included sanitary items, food and water.
Donations included sanitary items, food and water.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend.

Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items like sanitary goods, food and water.

“I am at a loss for how people respond whenever other people are in need,” church member Kurt Wagner said. “People that they don’t know, two states away, almost 700 miles away, how they turn out,

“I am so grateful to live in this area.”

The church members headed to Florida Friday afternoon and got back to Mississippi Sunday afternoon.

