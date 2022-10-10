Local golfer hits second career hole in one

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local Meridian golfer, Allan Willis, hit his second career hole in one last week at the Quitman Country Club.

Willis hit his first hole in one two years ago and then did it again with some friends on Friday.

The shot of every golfers dream was hit from 147 yards out using his seven iron. As as team, they had four birdies on top of the hole in one.

Willis was in shock to say the least when he realized his lucky shot.

“They said, ‘Hole in one! It’s in the hole,’” Willis explained his team telling him. “And I said, “no guys do not play!” All of a sudden we walk up to the green they’re two balls on the green my ball was not one of them. When I got to the hole it was in the hole, and I said, ‘Oh my god,!’ Any time you have a hole in one that is the ultimate thing that you really want to do in golf.”

Congrats to Mr. Willis on his second career hole in one!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.