Mississippi congressional, judicial elections set for Nov. 8

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi has important races for U.S. House of Representatives, some special elections and non-partisan judicial races on the ballot Nov. 8.

Some of those races are uncontested, with only one candidate qualifying to run for the office. For instance, that’s the case in circuit court judge races in the 8th and 10th districts and the 12th Chancery Court District.

However, there are multiple candidates in each of Mississippi’s four congressional districts. Republican Rep. Michael Guest is opposed by Democrat Shuwaski Young in District 3. Democrat Dianne Black is running against Rep. Trent Kelly in District 1. Incumbent Rep. Bennie Thompson is being challenged by Republican Brian Flowers in District 2. And in District 4, three candidates are on the ballot hoping to win the seat being vacated by Rep. Steven Palazzo: Democrat Johnny DuPree, Republican Mike Ezell and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson.

Below is a sample ballot for all of Mississippi’s 2022 general elections:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.