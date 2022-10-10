Psychologist offers tips on World Mental Health Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Medical doctors educate people on how to improve their physical health, while mental health specialists encourage people to be aware of their state of mind.

Monday is World Mental Health Day. It’s a good time for people to check in on their mental well-being.

“The biggest thing with this day is making people aware that mental health is an issue. It is one of those things that everybody plays a role in. It doesn’t affect a group of people; it affects everyone,” said Dr. Lee Lee Marlow, licensed psychologist and clinical director for Weems Community Mental Health Center.

Dr. Marlow has been part of the mental health business for over 25 years. She shared the importance of why you should check on your mental state. She even gives us tips on how you may do so.

“Of course, working with children, one of the tips is for the parents. You really need to be in tune with what your child is doing, and when that changes, to be aware of those things,” said Marlow. “Now people in general, older people and adults, don’t wait until there’s an illness that needs to be addressed. Things we should all do daily is to take care of ourselves in some way.”

Marlow said she remembers 2020 being a tough year for many who faced mental health challenges.

“Because of the pandemic, there was an increase in mental health problems. Hopefully, now, we are in a period where we’re resuming back to normal. We should see those numbers begin to decrease. It definitely affected the number of people with mental illness,” said Dr. Marlow.

Marlow said doing simple things like going for a walk, reading and just spending time with yourself can prevent mental illness.

Weems Community Mental Health Center offers adult and youth services in nine counties, including Lauderdale, Clarke, Kemper, Neshoba, and Newton counties.

