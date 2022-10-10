Raiders seeking first state championship since 2017

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders girls soccer team is headed to the state championship.

They beat Madison St. Joe in a thrilling shoot out 2-0 on Thursday to punch their ticket to the championship.

The Raiders will take on Pillow Academy on Monday and play in their first state championship game under three year head coach Gretchen MacDonald.

Heading into the state championship can come with a ton of emotion but the Raiders are trying to stay calm and just take it as another game.

“We have young players, some of them its their first experience doing this so just reminding them to play our game, play Lamar soccer,” said coach MacDonald. “Not get rattled and just kind of focused on the things that we worked on all year and we’ll be fine. Yeah everyone is super excited eager ready to go I think we’ve been working really hard all year for this opportunity so we’re grateful for the opportunity, so we’re very hopeful and prepared.”

The Raiders have yet to take on Pillow Academy this season. Unlike their history against Madison St. Joe this year. But these teams did use to play each other a few years ago. Not having a ton of familiarity with the opponent is taking pressure off this team

Coach MacDonald said, ”A few years ago it was like they met them every year. I think in the finals so there is definitely some history there. It’s been a few years since we’ve played them but it’s actually kind of nice to not have so much emotion around the Madison St. Joe game because we know them so well. This is a very different look for us so the kids have been preparing really well this weekend and are just excited to get out there and play.”

Lamar kicks off against Pillow Academy at 4:00 p.m. on Monday in Jackson Academy. WTOK will recap the action.

