The trend of magnificent weather continues

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We start off the week with lows in the upper 40s across the area. So, if you are an early morning riser you may need a light jacket or sweater. Your morning commute may also call for a little heat. We will warm up pretty nicely as we continue throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for us. It will be another perfect fall day to plan some outdoor activities.

We do remain rain free for today and tomorrow, however rain moves in early on Wednesday morning. We can expect on and off again shower and thunderstorms into late Wednesday evening. A cold front begins to organize late Wednesday night before swinging across the area Thursday afternoon. Rain is also associated with the front moving through Thursday. Your rain gear is needed for midweek, but luckily we are drying out for a pleasant weekend.

