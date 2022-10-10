UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman has been charged with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel Wednesday, Oct. 5.

According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller), of Laurel, was arrested and charged with one count of murder on Friday, at approximately noon.

Watts had her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday where her bond was set at $750,000.

On Wednesday, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.

According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the body was found in an empty house. The coroner’s estimates put the time of death to be six months to a year ago.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family from out of state.

Investigator Brad Anderson is the lead investigator in the case.

LPD said it would like to thank District Attorney Brad Thompson, the Jones County Coroner’s Office and the citizens who provided information about the incident.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams (85) celebrates his 10-yard pass reception from...
AP Top 25: UGA back at No. 1, Alabama slips to 3 behind OSU
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed again, this time for texts related to Brett Favre’s pharma project
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers

Latest News

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
LSU FACES laboratory created a digital image of what the man might have looked like to help...
Authorities ask for help identifying deceased person found in Louisiana
Hour-by-hour forecast
The trend of magnificent weather continues
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
Former Miss. governor subpoenaed about Brett Favre welfare scandal