Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian

By Ross McLeod
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Water, sewage, and garbage bills are going up in the city of Meridian after an announcement made at the Council of Governments meeting on October 10.

The city says there are no certain reasons for these increases to your bills other than prices for everyday goods and services that are rising as well.

“That you know, actually we talked about water and sewage water, sewer, and garbage. Those things are going up, and it’s just a fact of the matter. It’s unfortunate that we’re gonna have to increase some things, but that’s part of the process. You know we gotta pay for garbage, and every citizen has to pay their part. It’s just that plain and simple,” said the Mayor of the city of Meridian, Jimmie Smith.

The Council of Governments also discussed many of different paving projects, including a new one beginning in the medical district in Meridian.

