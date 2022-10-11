80-year-old woman arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 80-year-old woman was arrested after a substance suspected to be methamphetamine was found in her possession during a traffic stop Thursday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division, Deputy Jarron Guy pulled over a vehicle Janice K. Muscarello was riding in the back seat of on Tuckers Crossing Road.

After searching the vehicle, Guy found a crystal-like substance in Muscarello’s belongings, which was suspected to be approximately 2 grams of meth.

According to the sheriff’s department, Muscarello reportedly admitted that the substance was hers. She was later arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Janice Muscarello, 80, of Ellisville. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Muscarello had her initial court appearance on Friday, Oct. 7, and was released on a signature bond of $5,000 by Justice Court Judge David Lyons. If she does not appear for the following court date, she will be required to pay the court the $5,000 bond. The next court date has not been released yet.

The substance has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for analysis. If the substance is determined to be an illegal substance, the sheriff’s department will present a case file to the district’s attorney’s office for possible indictment.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

