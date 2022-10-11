Blink-182 reunites for new album, announces massive world tour

The award-winning pop-punk band Blink-182 has announced a world tour and new album.
The award-winning pop-punk band Blink-182 has announced a world tour and new album.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 has reunited — and the band is likely coming to a city near you.

The award-winning pop-punk band is back together with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker joining forces yet again.

The trio announced Tuesday their most extensive tour and first tour in about a decade. The group also announced a new song titled “Edging” debuting Friday from an upcoming new album.

According to the band’s website, their world tour begins March 11, 2023, in Mexico and will continue until February 2024 in New Zealand, with multiple U.S. tour dates from New York to Los Angeles.

Fans can get tour tickets starting Oct. 17.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
City of Meridian
Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian
Meridian golfer, Allan Willis, hit his second career hole in one.
Local golfer hits second career hole in one

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial forms outside of Angel Stadium of Anaheim for pitcher Tyler Skaggs...
Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death
President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court...
Biden reevaluating US-Saudi relationship amid Democrat anger
FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.
Texas officer acquitted of assault in fatal 2019 shooting
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
Biden delivers remarks at virtual fire prevention summit
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96