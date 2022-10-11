City of Meridian Arrest Report October 7, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:14 AM on October 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.