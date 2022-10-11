City of Meridian Arrest Report October 7, 2022

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEREMY R SPURLOCK1977156 CRESENT LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
DONALD J CAMERON19893900 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MARGIE MADDRON19792704 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MSLITTERING
JOSHUA A JONES19849162 WHIPPOORWILL RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
TRESPASSING
JESSICA PRITCHETT19871603 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WINFRED YOUNG19833913 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:14 AM on October 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

