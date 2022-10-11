City of Meridian Arrest Report October 7, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JEREMY R SPURLOCK
|1977
|156 CRESENT LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|DONALD J CAMERON
|1989
|3900 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|MARGIE MADDRON
|1979
|2704 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|LITTERING
|JOSHUA A JONES
|1984
|9162 WHIPPOORWILL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
TRESPASSING
|JESSICA PRITCHETT
|1987
|1603 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|WINFRED YOUNG
|1983
|3913 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:14 AM on October 6, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
