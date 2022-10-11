Coroners meet in Meridian for training class

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroners from several counties around Mississippi were in Meridian for a day-long training class. This class keeps them up to date with what’s going on.

“We have to have so many hours in continued education every year in order to be able to certify deaths. It’s through the state medical examiner’s office,” Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said. “This helps provide some of that continued education.”

“We’ve got representation from 15 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, which is really good. A little over 20 people are here,” Clarke County Deputy Director Eddie Ivy said.

They heard from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office.

“We are looking at current trends and things that make us better at being able to do our jobs effectively and current. Keeping them on the cutting edge,” Ivy said.

This is a one-day course and the second year they have had it in District 6.

The districts for coroner match that of the Mississippi Highway Patrol districts. District 6 includes Lauderdale, Kemper, Clarke, Newton, Neshoba, Jasper, Smith, Scott and Leake counties.

“The things that we’re faced with, with substances,” Ivy explained. “How to protect ourselves from them, as well as how to pick up on things that might be out there that could be causing deaths. Just so we’re more alert.”

Coroners need 24 hours of certified training every year. This class will count toward those credits.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.