Coroners meet in Meridian for training class

Coroners train in Meridian.
Coroners train in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroners from several counties around Mississippi were in Meridian for a day-long training class. This class keeps them up to date with what’s going on.

“We have to have so many hours in continued education every year in order to be able to certify deaths. It’s through the state medical examiner’s office,” Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said. “This helps provide some of that continued education.”

“We’ve got representation from 15 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, which is really good. A little over 20 people are here,” Clarke County Deputy Director Eddie Ivy said.

They heard from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office.

“We are looking at current trends and things that make us better at being able to do our jobs effectively and current. Keeping them on the cutting edge,” Ivy said.

This is a one-day course and the second year they have had it in District 6.

The districts for coroner match that of the Mississippi Highway Patrol districts. District 6 includes Lauderdale, Kemper, Clarke, Newton, Neshoba, Jasper, Smith, Scott and Leake counties.

“The things that we’re faced with, with substances,” Ivy explained. “How to protect ourselves from them, as well as how to pick up on things that might be out there that could be causing deaths. Just so we’re more alert.”

Coroners need 24 hours of certified training every year. This class will count toward those credits.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
City of Meridian
Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian
Meridian golfer, Allan Willis, hit his second career hole in one.
Local golfer hits second career hole in one

Latest News

Meridian Public Library hosts fall festival
Meridian Public Library hosts fall festival
Uptown Meridian will have a job fair at center court, Thursday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Uptown Meridian to host job fair
The search for a chief administrative officer for the city of Meridian continues.
Mayor Jimmie Smith continues to look for chief administrative officer
It's the 11th named system of this hurricane season
Tropical Storm Karl has formed