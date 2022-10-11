Crimenet 10_10_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kendrick D. Anderson.

Anderson is a 34-year-old Black male who is approximately 5′ 7″ in height and weighs 175 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court, where he was originally convicted of the crime of felony domestic violence.

If you know where Anderson can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

