Finally, much needed rain will return to our area this week!

Meridian hasn’t had more than .10″ of rain since September 9th... it’s been over a month! So, we are in need of rain, and thankfully, we’re going to get some!

A cold front will move into our area Wednesday. Ahead of it, isolated showers are possible as early as Tuesday evening. However, the best chance of rain moves in on Wednesday. We’re expecting scattered showers throughout the day, including some storms. However, some stronger storms could develop along the front as it crosses our area on Wednesday night. Rainfall estimates will range from .25″ to possibly up to an inch. This is welcomed for sure! Isolated showers may linger into early Thursday...before dawn.

Aside from welcomed rain moving in, there will be a not so welcomed increase in humidity ahead of the front. So, you’ll notice muggier conditions by Wednesday as dew point temps climb into the mid 60s courtesy of a southerly wind. Once we get behind the front, the dew point temperatures will return to the comfy range (below 60 degrees).

As for actual temperatures, plan for a cool start to your Tuesday with lows ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. However, temps will rebound nicely by Tuesday afternoon into the mid 80s. Expect low-mid 80s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday, then temps fall into the upper 70s by Friday.

The weekend brings seasonable low 80s with lots of sunshine, but it looks like another cold front will move into our area by early next week. With it, more rain looks favorable. Stay tuned. Also, download our free WTOK Weather App to stay a step ahead of the weather.

Tracking the Tropics

We don’t have any named systems that we’re tracking in the tropics, but we are monitoring the SW Gulf (Bay of Campeche) for possible tropical development by the end of the week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

