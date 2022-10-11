First Alert: Tomorrow brings us the potential for strong winds, hail, and flash flooding

Low end threat
Low end threat(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Taco Tuesday! Today another beautiful day of weather is upon us. We will begin to see clouds build in throughout the day. A stray shower is possible later this evening ahead of the rain showers we can expect early morning Wednesday. We all are not waking up to rain, but showers and storms will be over the area much throughout the day. The heaviest rain moves in as we near 2 pm tomorrow.

We are under a level one marginal risk for severe weather. This is a low end threat, but hail is possible along with strong winds. The potential for flash flooding is also low as heavy rainfall dominates the area. We will begin to clear our later that evening before more shower and storms organize to our north attached to a cold front. We can expect rainfall total ranging from .25″ to a little over 1″ of rain. Your umbrella is much needed throughout Wednesday, however Thursday the rain is clearing out of the area. Be sure to download the FREE WTOK Weather app to stay updated with Storm Team 11.

