Skip to content
News
Hurricane
Giant of the Week
Weather
Sports
Midday News Interviews
Download Our Apps
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Black History Month Special Report
Live Newscasts
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
Wendy's Giant of the Week
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Sports Videos
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 7, 2022
Docket 2
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian
Local golfer hits second career hole in one
Latest News
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 7, 2022
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 10, 2022
State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed
80-year-old woman arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.