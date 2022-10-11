Mayor Jimmie Smith continues to look for chief administrative officer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The search for a chief administrative officer for the city of Meridian continues. Another appointment presented by Mayor Jimmie Smith last week failed to pass. News 11 looks at what the city council and mayor are looking for in a candidate to fill that role.

Under the direction of the mayor, the CAO supports the operations of the city. The position includes oversight of all city departments and coordination of special projects. News 11 asked Smith what qualities the candidate should have.

“I am looking for somebody that has people skills, that knows how to talk to folks. Everybody doesn’t really know how to talk to people. People can get upset and not express themselves properly. We are looking for people that have good people skills, know how to talk to people in general,” said Mayor Smith.

Ward 5 Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey said the CAO candidate should have education and experience in administration as well as government. She also said the candidate should be involved in the community.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Romande Walker said she trusts the mayor’s ability to pick the right candidate.

“We elected a mayor that had 20 years of experience as a supervisor. The mayor had 10 years as a consultant and 10 years as a police official. If you elect someone to do a job, why can’t we let them to do their job?” said Walker.

Smith said he has another candidate in mind for the job.

“I think part of the next step is looking at folks trying to make sure that we interview some people that are going to do that kind of job that I want them to do. I had a talk with a former guy I worked with just yesterday,” said Mayor Smith.

The mayor will present another candidate to the council at an upcoming city council meeting.

The chief administrative officer performs a variety of management duties involving budgeting, collective bargaining, and purchasing, and is responsible for the implementation of all policies set by the mayor.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.