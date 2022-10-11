Meridian Public Library hosts fall festival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public Library hosted a fall festival that brought crafts, food and a petting zoo to a normally quiet place.

“And once we, you know, got off the summer reading wagon, we jumped onto the fall festival wagon and started planning escape rooms, games, puzzles, reaching out to volunteers, reaching out to food vendors. DNT Grill is here today. Snow Biz is here today. They’re a huge help in this whole process of helping the library out. And, you know, just kind of coming out for the community and showing that, hey, we’re a library, we’re here for you guys, for the community,” said Program Coordinator Elizabeth Jolly.

The festival highlights many different things that the library has to offer. Without outreach programs like this, many people in the community kind of forget what all you can do at your local library.

“When they come to the library, you know, we have all these resources here. You know, if you want to check out books, you can check out books. If you want to use the computer, you can use the computer. The fall festival just has a fun flair to it that adds a little bit of a spotlight to the library,” said Jolly.

The library also has many different after-school activities not only for young students but for students throughout the 12th grade.

For more information about the library and what it has to offer, visit its Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.