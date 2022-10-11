Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Jeremy Horton of Terry, Miss.

Horton is a Black male, 5′ 2″, weighs 83 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was last seen Oct. 7, 2022, in the 1100 block of Flowers Road in Terry. At the time Horton was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Jeremy suffers from a cognitive disorder that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jeremy Horton, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at 601-397-1706.

