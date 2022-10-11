Raiders fall in MAIS state championship double overtime thriller

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders girls soccer team battled in a double overtime thriller where they would lose 3-2 to Pillow Academy.

Heading into the game the Raiders were coming off of an emotional win to Madison St. Joe where they won in a double overtime shootout.

The Raiders are just minutes away from the start of the 2022 MAIS state championship. Taking on Pillow Academy today. Lamar is seeking their first state title since 2017. We’ll have highlights and more! @WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/CPpTqxlTER — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 10, 2022

Lamar would find the back of the net first. Addy Warden would strike the ball following a cross shot to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead in the very beginning of the game.

Pillow Academy would be quick to respond they would tie this game up 1-1 within the first ten minutes of play. Right before the half the Mustangs would find a way to score again and would lead 2-1.

The Raiders would come out firing and Josie Wiggins would score for Lamar to tie the game at 2-2.

Both the Mustangs and the Raiders would fight back and forth but no one would be able to score so the game would head into overtime. Overtime would then lead to double overtime.

In the last two minutes of double overtime Pillow Academy would pop the ball up and over Lamar to take the lead 3-2. The Raiders would fight to score before time would expire but the Mustangs would hang on.

“Oh I don’t even have words. I mean they hung in there,” said head coach Gretchen MacDonald. “They were incredible today. They did everything we asked and more and we couldn’t be more proud and appreciative of what they gave today.”

Lamar did lose the game 3-2 and finished the season as the 2022 MAIS state runner ups. The team is thankful for their three seniors that played like six this season.

The Raiders finish the season as the MAIS state runner ups. They lost in double overtime to Pillow Academy 3-2.



Lamar only losses 3 seniors from this team. The future is bright for these ladies. @lamarraiders @WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/fc9XAPHOMV — syd (@sydney_wicker) October 10, 2022

Coach MacDonald said, “It gives me chills really because they took us on their back and they took ownership of us and we wouldn’t be here without them so we owe them immensely and we’re so grateful for what they have done for this school and this program.”

Only having three seniors shows the depth of this team but this game is something coach doesn’t want her team to forget.

“We’ve got to learn from this,” said coach MacDonald. “This is a tough moment. so hard to watch such a great game go back and forth and it really could have go either way and to lose it, it hurts so bad so we’re going to remember this feeling and carry it into next year with us and learn from it.”

