Tropical Storm Karl has formed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Karl form in the SW Gulf (Bay of Campeche) on Tuesday afternoon. It’s the 11th named system of this hurricane season. It’s expected to battle wind shear in the coming days, but it looks like it may maintain as a tropical storm before moving inland across Mexico later this week.

It doesn’t look to be a threat to the U.S. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for any updates on this system.

