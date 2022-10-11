Uptown Meridian to host job fair

Uptown Meridian will have a job fair at center court, Thursday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Uptown Meridian will have a job fair at center court, Thursday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.(MGN online)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Uptown Meridian will have a job fair at center court, Thursday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mall management said it wants to help connect potential employees with local jobs.

Participants include: Buckle, C Spire, City of Meridian, Service Master, Allied Security, Koch Foods, Hype Adventures, Friends of Children and military recruiters.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
Gulfport Shooting
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
City of Meridian
Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian
Meridian golfer, Allan Willis, hit his second career hole in one.
Local golfer hits second career hole in one

Latest News

Meridian Public Library hosts fall festival
Meridian Public Library hosts fall festival
The search for a chief administrative officer for the city of Meridian continues.
Mayor Jimmie Smith continues to look for chief administrative officer
It's the 11th named system of this hurricane season
Tropical Storm Karl has formed
Meridian Public Library Fall Festival
Meridian Public Library hosts fall festival