Uptown Meridian to host job fair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Uptown Meridian will have a job fair at center court, Thursday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mall management said it wants to help connect potential employees with local jobs.

Participants include: Buckle, C Spire, City of Meridian, Service Master, Allied Security, Koch Foods, Hype Adventures, Friends of Children and military recruiters.

