U.S. Capitol Police investigating letter with ‘concerning language’ found near Rep. Bennie Thompson’s office

WASHINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A letter with “concerning language” was found near the Washington, D.C. office of Representative Bennie Thompson (D, Miss.) Tuesday afternoon, NBC News says.

U.S. Capitol Police originally responded to a report of a suspicious substance, but two law enforcement officials said they did not find “anything dangerous inside.”

“This afternoon Congressional staff inside the Rayburn House Office Building reported that they received a letter with concerning language,” the Capitol Police said in a post on Twitter. “Our investigators take all concerning statements and threats seriously.”

They are now working to determine who sent the letter and why.

1) This afternoon Congressional staff inside the Rayburn House Office Building reported that they received a letter with concerning language. We just screened it and determined it not to have anything dangerous inside. Powder was not found inside. pic.twitter.com/LO7fdiKus8 — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 11, 2022

In addition to representing Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district, Thompson chairs the Committee on Homeland Security and the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This news comes two days before Thompson and the committee investigating the attack are scheduled to hold its next hearing.

The panel postponed the public hearing late last month, due to Hurricane Ian.

