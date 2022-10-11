U.S. Capitol Police investigating letter with ‘concerning language’ found near Rep. Bennie Thompson’s office

FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating...
FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 12, 2022.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A letter with “concerning language” was found near the Washington, D.C. office of Representative Bennie Thompson (D, Miss.) Tuesday afternoon, NBC News says.

U.S. Capitol Police originally responded to a report of a suspicious substance, but two law enforcement officials said they did not find “anything dangerous inside.”

“This afternoon Congressional staff inside the Rayburn House Office Building reported that they received a letter with concerning language,” the Capitol Police said in a post on Twitter. “Our investigators take all concerning statements and threats seriously.”

They are now working to determine who sent the letter and why.

In addition to representing Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district, Thompson chairs the Committee on Homeland Security and the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This news comes two days before Thompson and the committee investigating the attack are scheduled to hold its next hearing.

The panel postponed the public hearing late last month, due to Hurricane Ian.

