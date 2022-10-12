$712.5 million coming to Mississippi to improve infrastructure

By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than $712 million has been released to Mississippi for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration made the announcement today.

That includes roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds come directly to Mississippi to rebuild roads and bridges and to make the state’s transportation system more efficient.

In Fiscal Year 2023, Mississippi will receive a total of $45 million in Bridge Formula funding to address highway bridge needs.

The funding is available to improve the condition of about 1,095 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 6,025 bridges in fair condition in the state that are at risk of falling into poor condition.

The state will get more than $3.8 million for the Railway-Highway Crossings Program and more than $10.7 million for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen
Man hit, killed near Highway 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
After conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a crystal-like substance in the...
80-year-old woman arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.

Latest News

Severe risk zone upgraded to a level 2 slight risk
First Alert: Today we are under a slight risk for severe weather
Man hit, killed by a vehicle near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
Man hit, killed by a vehicle near Hwy. 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
Mayor Jimmie Smith continues the search for a chief administrative officer
Mayor Jimmie Smith continues the search for a chief administrative officer
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody