Anderson’s Regional Cancer Center highlights importance for early detection of breast cancer

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Getting mammograms and breast examinations are really important, especially when it comes to early detection, and at Anderson’s Regional Health Center, these things are taken seriously because, without early detection, the outcome could be a lot worse.

“Early detection is key get those mammograms get those breast exams, and Anderson actually the only facility that offers 3d mammography, and that’s so important when you’re wanting early detection. It can mean the difference between, you know, having to go through chemo, and, you know, having further complications, so it’s really important to get those tests done early, and you know to make sure that you’re on top of things,” said Director of Development, Laura Carmichael.

Anderson’s Regional Cancer Center is even hosting a pink party celebrating breast cancer survivors on Thursday, October 27, from 5 to 7.

