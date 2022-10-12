Benefit event planned for local radio personality “The Kenman”

Kenman fundraiser set for this Saturday.
Kenman fundraiser set for this Saturday.(Cara Shirley)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a big fundraiser for a local radio personality coming up Saturday, Oct. 15.

“The Kenman” was recently diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer. Ken Stokes is his real name and he’s been on the radio since the mid 1980s. His friend and colleague, Cara Shirle, said he has given so much to the community.

“He has been part of so many people’s morning for years, for their entire lives,” Shirley said. “I’m kind of jealous because I’ve only gotten three years with him. Even people who don’t know him and don’t listen to him on-air, they know the Kenman. They know the name.”

That fundraiser includes a car show, concert and silent auction. It’ll take place in the parking lot of Woodstock Furniture Value Center near Uptown Mall.

This Sunday (Oct. 16) we will hear from the Kenman himself. He reflects on his career and what he would like for his legacy to be.

