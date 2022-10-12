City of Meridian Arrest Report October 10, 2022
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JEREMY D MCCALEB
|1981
|2462 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
INDECENT EXPOSURE
|ALLENE WRIGHT
|1947
|4550 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|BRITTANY D DAVIS
|1985
|6462 CONFEDERATE DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|DONTE M PRIESTER
|1998
|7100 OLD HWY 80W MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|LAPORSHA BELL
|2000
|2217 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|LESHUN R COLE
|1989
|3412 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|SAMAUD J WILLIAMS
|2002
|5433 HWY 513 STONEWALL, MS
|DUI OTHER
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
|BRIAN C SWAIN
|1989
|1318 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:20 AM on October 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
At 8L47 AM on October 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:19 AM on October 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:05 AM on October 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:32 PM on October 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.