City of Meridian Arrest Report October 10, 2022

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEREMY D MCCALEB19812462 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
INDECENT EXPOSURE
ALLENE WRIGHT19474550 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
BRITTANY D DAVIS19856462 CONFEDERATE DR MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DONTE M PRIESTER19987100 OLD HWY 80W MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
LAPORSHA BELL20002217 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
LESHUN R COLE19893412 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
SAMAUD J WILLIAMS20025433 HWY 513 STONEWALL, MSDUI OTHER
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
BRIAN C SWAIN19891318 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:20 AM on October 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
At 8L47 AM on October 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:19 AM on October 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:05 AM on October 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:32 PM on October 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

