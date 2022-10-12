City of Meridian Arrest Report October 10, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:20 AM on October 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 17th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

At 8L47 AM on October 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:19 AM on October 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3600 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:05 AM on October 9, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2700 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:32 PM on October 8, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Vally Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.