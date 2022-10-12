City of Meridian Arrest Report October 11, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEREMY R SPURLOCK1977HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
REGINALD DANCY1987579 DUCK HAMPTON RD DEKALB, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JAMARIO L BOLDEN19902422 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
QUENTIN D JONES
19832203 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DISTURBING THE PEACE PUBLIC PROFANITY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.

