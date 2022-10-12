City of Meridian Arrest Report October 11, 2022
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JEREMY R SPURLOCK
|1977
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|REGINALD DANCY
|1987
|579 DUCK HAMPTON RD DEKALB, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JAMARIO L BOLDEN
|1990
|2422 24TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|QUENTIN D JONES
|1983
|2203 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
DISTURBING THE PEACE PUBLIC PROFANITY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.
