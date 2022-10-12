City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2022
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SHATARA B DUBOSE
|2001
|816 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|JAKKITA L BOLDEN
|1988
|603 55T AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|SAMMIE L WILLIAMS JR
|1971
|4610 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|LAVETRICK C WILSON
|1990
|4319 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MICHAEL M CHERRY
|1967
|2603 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|TUNSYAAN STENNIS
|1979
|1011 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:39 PM on October 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 23rd Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:22 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 1:06 PM on October 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.

