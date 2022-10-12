City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2022

Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SHATARA B DUBOSE2001816 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
JAKKITA L BOLDEN1988603 55T AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SAMMIE L WILLIAMS JR19714610 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
LAVETRICK C WILSON19904319 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MICHAEL M CHERRY19672603 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
TUNSYAAN STENNIS19791011 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:39 PM on October 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 23rd Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 4:22 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 1:06 PM on October 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

