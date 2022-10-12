City of Meridian Arrest Report October 12, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:39 PM on October 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of 23rd Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 4:22 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 1:06 PM on October 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there was no evidence found to support the calls.