ECCC head football coach Ken Karcher to retire

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College’s head football coach, Ken Karcher, is retiring. It’s effective at the end of this season.

Karcher has led the Warriors for the past 10 years, earning Coach of the Year honors in 2015 and 2016 and winning the first South Division title in school history. He is the second longest-tenured football coach in East Central Community College history.

Karcher will be recognized at the final home game of the season, Oct. 20 against Copiah-Lincoln, which is also homecoming. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

“East Central and Decatur will always hold a special place in our hearts, and I am grateful for each person who has blessed my life over the last 10 years. The memories I will hold close to my heart are about the people I encountered along the way.”

“Ken Karcher is that coach who every mom and dad wants their son to play football for. He not only is an outstanding football coach, but a man of integrity and a great role model for the hundreds of young men who have come through his program the past decade.”

Gregory said the search for Karcher’s replacement will begin immediately following the final game of the season Oct. 27 at Pearl River in Poplarville.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Karcher was a highly recruited quarterback at Shaler Area High School where he was selected a Parade All-American in 1980. He played college football at both the University of Notre Dame and Tulane University.

Karcher played in the NFL as a member of the Denver Broncos, as a replacement during the 1987 players’ strike. The Broncos retained him for the rest of the year, and Karcher was a backup to John Elway when the team played in Super Bowl XXII in 1988.

Karcher and his wife, Pauline, have four children, daughters Kelly and Katie and sons Austin and Clay, and six grandchildren.

