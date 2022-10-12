Elon Musk now selling ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume

Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.
Elon Musk says he has sold thousands of bottles of his new "Burnt Hair" perfume.(@ELONMUSKTWITTER)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you have been missing the unique antics from Elon Musk, you are in luck.

The eccentric billionaire has a new product to promote.

Musk took to social media to promote his new venture into the fragrance business.

He is now selling a perfume called “Burnt Hair” on the website for his tunneling company, The Boring Company.

The site describes the perfume as “the essence of repugnant desire.”

Musk is selling the perfume for $100 each, plus tax and shipping.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that he has already sold 10,000 bottles of the perfume, which he said is about “$1 million of ‘Burnt Hair’ sold.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Man hit, killed near Highway 11 and N. Frontage Rd.
Cruisin the Coast ending its record-breaking year with concerts and other events during their...
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for Mississippi teen
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 10, 2022

Latest News

A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power
FILE - Authorities seize the boat used in cheating scandal during Lake Erie fishing tournament....
Prosecutor: Fisherman caught cheating at tournament charged
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
Target and Best Buy have announced they will once again be closing all of their stores on...
Target, Best Buy will close once again on Thanksgiving
Anderson's cancer center
Anderson’s Regional Cancer Center highlights importance for early detection of breast cancer