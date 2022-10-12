FIRST ALERT: A severe risk will follow us until early Thursday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Showers and storms are scattered across our area this evening. While some spots are dry, others have rain...and vice versa. This has been the trend all day. There have been some isolated severe storms that have rolled through our area that had quarter sized (and in some cases half dollar sized) hail along with gusty winds. More isolated severe storms are possible this evening, so have multiple ways of getting alerts.

Actually, the risk for severe storms will continue through early Thursday morning. Possible severe storms could erupt along the actual cold front as it crosses our area overnight. Now through roughly 3AM on Thursday, you will want to make sure to have ways of getting severe alerts because damaging wind & hail are possible along the main line of storms. An isolated tornado could also spin up .

Once the front crosses, the severe risk ends, and we’ll have a return to pleasant weather for the end of the work week. Highs will be seasonable for both Thursday and Friday with low 80s, but you’ll feel the chill Friday morning as lows drop into the 40s.

Your weekend looks good with mid 80s for highs both days. Saturday will be dry, but Sunday brings a chance for PM showers ahead of another front that’ll move into our area. It’ll cross early Monday, but showers will linger into Monday also. Behind THAT front, you’ll notice a BIG COOL DOWN. Highs will stay in the 60s and 70s next week... and mornings could fall into the 30s by next Thursday morning.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Karl is in the SW Gulf, but it won’t impact the U.S. It’ll move inland across Mexico by this weekend. The rest of the tropics are quiet.

