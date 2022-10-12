FIRST ALERT: There’s a low risk for severe storms Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will approach our area Wednesday. Ahead of the front, showers & storms will erupt... and some could pack a heavy punch.

Showers will begin to develop before dawn on Wednesday, then the coverage of rain will expand throughout the morning. By Mid-morning, there could be some stronger storms in the mix. From there through mid-afternoon, there’s a low chance that some storms could reach severe limits with damaging wind being the primary threat. Storms with hail are also possible, and localized flooding is something for us to monitor. The tornado risk is not high, but it’s not a zero . So, it’s important that you stay weather aware throughout the day, and have ways of getting severe alerts. A great tool to have is our Free WTOK Weather App! It’ll help you stay informed and a step ahead of the weather.

Clouds and rain will keep high temps near 80 degrees (some spots may stay in the 70s). Storms should dwindle by early evening, so expect a break in the inclement weather for your dinner plans. However, don’t let your guards completely down because another dose of storms is expected around Midnight. These storms will move in along the front as it’s crossing our area. The elements aren’t there for much of a severe risk, but still have ways of getting alerts in the case of a renegade severe storm. Regardless, expect the sound of heavy rain with some rumbles of thunder early Thursday morning while many of you try to sleep.

By daybreak on Thursday, the rain will be gone...leading to a nice rest of the workweek. Rainfall estimates of up to 1″ are possible, and all of this is welcomed! Expect low 80s Friday with Mid 80s for highs this weekend. Another front may cross Sunday into Monday, and it’ll bring another opportunity for rain.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Karl formed on Tuesday afternoon in the SW Gulf of Mexico. It’s no threat to our area nor the U.S.

