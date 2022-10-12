First Alert: Today we are under a low-end risk for severe weather

Severe risk zone upgraded to a level 2 slight risk
Severe risk zone upgraded to a level 2 slight risk(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Update:

The severe risk zone has been upgraded to a level 2 slight risk. The same threats for hail, strong winds, flash flooding, and the possibility for a brief tornado remain. Be sure to proceed with extra caution as you head out today.

Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through the week, but today we are met with heavy rain over the area. It will be a wet Wednesday for us all. We already woke up to rain showers dominating the area. Even more heavy rain has already moved in and will stick around for the remainder of the day. These showers and storms do leave us in a level one marginal risk for severe weather. It is a low end threat, but we cannot rule out the possibility for a brief tornado, flash flooding, strong winds, and hail.

We will get a small break from the the heavy rain later this evening. Before a front moves through late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. If you are an early morning riser you will need your rain gear. Showers and storms will move out of the area by 5 am Thursday. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we go throughout the day. Download the free WTOK Weather app to stay up to date.

