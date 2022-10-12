Greenville police officer killed in ‘shootout,’ suspect in custody

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the suspect is being treated and is in the custody of law enforcement.
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night.
By Howard Ballou
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Greenville police officer has died in the line of duty after what’s being described as a big shootout.

It happened on Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In a statement to the media, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said, “MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office.”

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said in an online post, “Detective Stewart with Greenville Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty last night responding to a call.”

Tindell added, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Detective Myiesha Stewart. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends as well as the members of the Greenville Police Department.”

The Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police also offered its condolences to the family of Detective Myiesha Stewart.

Law enforcement sources tell 3 On Your Side that a male victim was shot in the head by the suspect, and a female was allegedly shot in the foot by the suspect. The suspect and the man he allegedly shot have been airlifted to a Jackson hospital.

There is no additional information on the condition of anyone else involved.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons released a statement asking for the public’s support and prayers “during this very difficult time.”

