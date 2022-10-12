Lady Knights beat Poplarville in 5; Win program’s 1st playoff game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Lady Knights beat the Poplarville Hornets in five sets to win their first playoff game in the program’s history.

Quite a battle in the Kingdom as the Lady Knights won the first two sets in convincing fashion, but set three is where things started to turn around. Poplarville found their groove and won set three 25-17. There was a complete stoppage in set four as there was a scoring mixup. The proper score was not accurately shown on the scoreboard and officials were with the scoreboard crew to fix the issue. It was eventually resolved and the Lady Hornets won set four.

All tied up 2-2 and it all came down to the fifth and final set. The Lady Knights got off to a hot start, but Poplarville again just wouldn’t go away and they kept it close. That didn’t matter as West Lauderdale got their momentum back and were able to get the final point and win the game.

This was West Lauderdale Volleyball’s first playoff win in program history and Head Coach Doug Everett spoke on how proud he was of his players.

“I took this job and I was a little nervous cause they are very talented and I told the news reporter then, it’s a little nerve wrecking cause of all the talent in the room,” Everett said. “I feel like at times that if they don’t win it’s my fault so it felt really good for them to come out. They did what we talked about in the fifth set. Served it in play and the closed it out so it felt really good, I’m really proud of these girls,” he said.

West Lauderdale will face the winner Purvis High School on Thursday.

